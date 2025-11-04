Rocky Run returns to Philadelphia this weekend: 2025 road closures, route, start times
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia’s iconic Rocky Run is back this weekend, bringing thousands of runners to the streets around the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. City officials are warning drivers to expect major road closures and detours throughout the morning as the event gets underway.
Race day details
What we know:
The Rocky Run begins Saturday at the Philadelphia Art Museum, with the 5K starting at 7 a.m. and the 10-mile race at 8 a.m. Participants completing both races will earn a third medal for the Italian Stallion Challenge, covering a total of 13.1 miles.
Runners must wear their official race bib on the front of their outermost layer to enter the start corrals and remain on the course. Anyone without a visible bib will be removed from the race. Each bib includes a B-Tag ChronoTrack timing chip, which automatically records race times at the start and finish lines.
Participants are expected to maintain a 15-minute-per-mile pace or faster. Runners will be grouped into start waves based on their projected pace submitted during registration, allowing for a smooth and safe start for all distances.
Runners are advised to arrive at least 45 minutes early for check-in and security. Spectators should plan ahead for parking or take public transportation. Weather conditions are expected to be mild and clear for race morning.
Course maps
All races start and finish on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Organizers note the course does not include the museum steps — runners finish at street level along Eakins Oval.
5K course route
Rocky Run 5K Course Map (Photo: Run Mfg, Inc.)
10-mile course route
Rocky Run 10-miler Course Map (Photo: Run Mfg, Inc.)
Elevation map
Rocky Run elevation map (Photo: Run Mfg, Inc.)
Road closures
For the 2024 race on the same course, the City said drivers should avoid the Museum area, Eakins Oval and Kelly Drive during the race. Portions of the Parkway, Spring Garden Street and roads along the Schuylkill River will be blocked off for runners.
The following streets were closed starting at 6 a.m. during 2024's race:
- 2200-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval
- Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 24th Street
- Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Brewery Hill Drive
- Lansdowne Drive between Girard Avenue and Sweet Briar Drive
- Sweet Briar Drive between Lansdowne Drive and MLK Drive
- Greenland Drive between MLK Bridge and Chamounix Drive
- Ford Road between Chamounix Drive and Greenland Drive
- Chamounix Drive between Ford Road and Greenland Drive
- MLK Drive between Falls Bridge and Sweet Briar Drive
Rocky Balboa statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)
Using SEPTA during Rocky Run
According to SEPTA, bus routes 7, 32, 48 and 49 serve the Philadelphia Museum of Art area. Riders can utilize plan.septa.org for real-time planning to and from the Rocky Run.
Bus route detours
Saturday, Nov. 8, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Route 7
- Route 32
- Route 38
- Route 43
- Route 48
- Route 49
Riders are encouraged to use public transportation and check for detour information on SEPTA’s website or mobile app before traveling.
Suggestions from Rocky Run organizers
"There are two SEPTA subway lines that will bring you within a mile of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Market-Frankford Line runs east and west. Take this line to the 15th Street / City Hall stop. The Broad Street Line runs north and south. Take this line to the Race-Vine / Convention Center stop or the City Hall stop. For schedules and fares, visit septa.org."