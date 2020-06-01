Roosevelt Boulevard speed cameras go live June 1

City officials have confirmed that speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard (U.S. 1) officially began operation Monday.

There will be a warning period of 60 days and then after that period, drivers will be subject to penalties.

After the warning period ends on July 31, drivers who are caught going more than 10 miles above the speed limit will get a ticket and a fine of $100 to $150.

However, those tickets will not result in points on drivers licenses.

The city says the speed cameras are necessary because Roosevelt Boulevard is one of the most dangerous roads in the country.

And speeding has only gotten worse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

