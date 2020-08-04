Rough day and night in Pottstown as rising water overtakes roadways and Memorial Park

Memorial Park in Pottstown looking more like a lake late Tuesday. All four ball fields underwater and most bleachers submerged. Porta Potties floating in the high water. The only ones seeming to be relishing in the rain filled park were some ducks.

“We got six inches of rain. I think I seen a map for this area, a narrow area, come up through. We got really hard hit,” stated Ryan Overdorf.

Overdorf lives a couple of blocks from the park and stopped to check out the flooding for himself. He says the storm came in fast and furious.

“I mean, my window, the way it was raining and the wind, it was really bad,” Overdorf added.

The heavy rains causing road closures across the borough, including the intersection of Keystone Boulevard and College Drive.

“Our fire department, we’ve been hearing sirens all day. They had a water rescue earlier. There was a car that got stuck. I guess they tried to go through earlier and was submerged halfway under water,” Charles Dudley explained.

Dudley says it happened on High Street. The high waters have since receded. But, at Riverfront Park the river is still raging.

“It’s insane. The entire trail is underwater from here to Hanover Street is completely underwater. You can’t get nowhere near it,” Dudley remarked.

A woman quickly found that out when she tried to take an evening stroll.

“It wasn’t much of a walk except around the parking lot. I’ve never seen it like this,” the woman said.

“It’s just terrible right now. The way things have been going this year and now this, it’s crazy,” Overdorf added.

