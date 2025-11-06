Expand / Collapse search

Rowan University student charged in ISIS-inspired plot: court docs

Published  November 6, 2025 10:00pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
The Brief

    • A Rowan University student was arrested in connection with an ISIS-inspired terror plot.
    • Tomas Jimenez-Guzal, a freshman, was taken into custody at Newark Airport.
    • He faces charges of conspiracy to support a terror organization.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - A Rowan University student from Montclair, New Jersey is facing serious charges after being arrested in connection with a thwarted ISIS-inspired terror plot in Michigan. 

Rowan University student arrested 

What we know:

Tomas Jimenez-Guzel, a 19-year-old computer science freshman at Rowan University, was arrested as part of an ISIS-inspired terror plot targeting gay bars in Detroit. 

The FBI had been monitoring him for a year. 

The FBI says Jimenez-Guzel was taken into custody at Newark International Airport before boarding a flight to Istanbul, allegedly on his way to Syria. 

Surveillance captured him boarding a train in Philadelphia to the airport. 

Federal charging documents reveal that Jimenez-Guzal volunteered to commit ISIS-style beheadings. 

He is charged with one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a terror organization. 

The FBI announced Jimenez-Guzal's arrest as part of a larger operation involving at least five people. 

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. 

What they're saying:

"According to the complaint, they pledged themselves to ISIS and were plotting acts of terrorism in our country," said Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba. 

Photographs show Jimenez-Guzel in front of an ISIS flag, holding a knife. University and family responses Rowan University President issued a statement emphasizing that there was never a threat to the university during the investigation. 

The safety and integrity of the campus community remain top priorities. Jimenez-Guzel's mother, who is reportedly the head of a U.N. program focused on women's rights, did not respond to reporters' questions after her son's court appearance. 

What's next:

