Rowan University student charged in ISIS-inspired plot: court docs

A Rowan University student from Montclair, New Jersey is facing serious charges after being arrested in connection with a thwarted ISIS-inspired terror plot in Michigan.

What we know:

Tomas Jimenez-Guzel, a 19-year-old computer science freshman at Rowan University, was arrested as part of an ISIS-inspired terror plot targeting gay bars in Detroit.

The FBI had been monitoring him for a year.

The FBI says Jimenez-Guzel was taken into custody at Newark International Airport before boarding a flight to Istanbul, allegedly on his way to Syria.

Surveillance captured him boarding a train in Philadelphia to the airport.

Federal charging documents reveal that Jimenez-Guzal volunteered to commit ISIS-style beheadings.

He is charged with one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a terror organization.

The FBI announced Jimenez-Guzal's arrest as part of a larger operation involving at least five people.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

What they're saying:

"According to the complaint, they pledged themselves to ISIS and were plotting acts of terrorism in our country," said Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

Photographs show Jimenez-Guzel in front of an ISIS flag, holding a knife. University and family responses Rowan University President issued a statement emphasizing that there was never a threat to the university during the investigation.

The safety and integrity of the campus community remain top priorities. Jimenez-Guzel's mother, who is reportedly the head of a U.N. program focused on women's rights, did not respond to reporters' questions after her son's court appearance.

What's next:

