Royal content creator: Queen Elizabeth is looking for a social media manager

article

Are you the king or queen of social media with a knack for writing and photography? Did you binge-watch Netflix's "The Crown" and are you obsessed with all things royal?

If so, there's a career opportunity at Buckingham Palace that might suit your fancy.

Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a social media manager. The Royal Household posted a listing for a Digital Communications Officer, who will be tasked "finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage."

Like the rest of us commoners, the royal family is keen on getting more likes and followers -- and needs a little assistance.

The person will manage and oversee "the daily news flow on digital and social networking platforms." They will create content for both the queen's social media and a newly-launched website.

The post says "accurate and compelling" written and editorial skills are necessary for the job, as it will require researching and writing feature articles to "engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family."

Advertisement

The person will also need to be "innovate with a creative flair," have good photography skills and experience producing live social media content. Bonus points are offered for those with video production skills, too.

The person will work as part of a "small team of digital media specialists," covering everything from a state visit to an award ceremony to an official royal engagement, making sure to consistently post content that will "spark interest" with the queen's audience.

"The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do," the job listing reads. "And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward."

The royal digital communications role comes with a salary of "circa £30,000 (approximately $38,000), dependent on experience." The person hired will also receive a "comprehensive benefits package," including a 15 percent employer contribution pension, 33 days annual leave and free lunch.

Plus, the person will commute to an actual palace and be able to say their boss is the queen of England.

In March, Queen Elizabeth posted her first Instagram about a visit to London's Science Museum on the @TheRoyalFamily account.

Today, The Queen has published her first @instagram post on The Royal Family's Instagram channel, to celebrate a visit to the @sciencemuseum

Take a look here https://t.co/fwQKuMiH4H pic.twitter.com/EozHCjqalx

-- The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 7, 2019

The royal family also released a set of social media guidelines this year, requesting that "anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities."

It adds that the palace reserves the right to hide or delete comments made on its channels, as well as block users who do not follow the guidelines set forth.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.