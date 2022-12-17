Runners braced the cold in the festive 5th annual Ugly Sweater Run in Haddon Township

Dozens bundled up in their festive, yet ugly, Christmas sweaters for the 5th annual Ugly Sweater Run Saturday morning.

With Santa in tow, the group ran a course in Haddon Township, wearing their sweaters proudly as they jogged around Newton Lake at 8:30 a.m.

They weren’t just running for fun, as they collected gently used clothing for a women’s shelter in Camden.

They also accepted online donations for Operation Warm, an organization that provides clothes for families in the winter.

A member of the group said it was an opportunity to bring the running community together and their group, found on Facebook as Run856, began doing these runs for fun, adding the charitable element after the first few years.