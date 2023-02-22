Running club of slain Temple officer carries on weekly run with heavy hearts: 'His death won't go in vain'

The tight-knit running community that once embraced slain Temple police officer Chris Fitzgerald carried on their weekly run with a heavy heart.

A group of avid runners gathered along Kelly Drive Wednesday for their weekly 5-mile-run without Officer Fitzgerald, who was shot to death during a struggle with a suspect Saturday night.

Officer Fitzgerald was an active member of the Swagger House Run Club and the Philadelphia Chapter of Black Men Run.

"It’s all about brotherhood, all about unity, it’s all about health," Lawrence Harrington from Black Men Run, Philadelphia told FOX 29.

The group took Wednesday night's run through four different parts of the city: Fairmount, Franklintown, Spring Garden and Sharswood.

"We go through neighborhoods that need to see black men more active more healthy and more constructive," Vice Captain of Black Men Run, Philadelphia George Morse said.

Joshua Perez, a fellow runner who will be a pall bearer at Officer Fitzgerald's funeral, said tonight's run was therapeutic for his grieving process. He said he will carry on ever step of Officer Fitzgerald's mission of peace, love and health.

"His death won’t go in vain," Perez said. "And the work that he’s done, we will continue to strive forward."

Officer Fitzgerald will be laid to rest Friday morning at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. A viewing will be held on Thursday night and a Friday morning before the funeral service.