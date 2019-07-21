Salads, sandwiches sold at Target recalled due to listeria concerns

article

Elevation Foods is voluntarily recalling egg salad, tuna salad, and sandwiches due to listeria concerns.

Elevations Foods says containers of Archer Farms-brand egg salad, Fresket-brand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad, and Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches produced on June 18 have been recalled after possibly being contaminated to listeria.

The products were manufactured the company's Knoxville, Tennessee facility and shipped to retailers across the country including Target.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have reported so far.

The products recalled are as follows:

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide

Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container

Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566, distributed nationwide

Elevation Foods is working with retailers to get the products off the shelves and continues to investigate the source of the problem.

This story was reported in Phoenix.