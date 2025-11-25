Scam alert: Fake Gloucester Township police calls in Camden County

The Brief Residents in Camden County are receiving scam calls from fake Gloucester Township police officers. Impersonators use names like "Sergeant Dave Young" and "Sergeant David Johnson." Police urge residents to hang up and verify any suspicious calls directly with them.



Residents in Camden County are being targeted by scammers posing as Gloucester Township police officers.

Scammers impersonate officers

Impersonators are using names like "Sergeant Dave Young" and "Sergeant David Johnson" to deceive residents.

In one case, a resident was nearly convinced to pay bail using Bitcoin.

The real Gloucester Township police emphasize that they, along with other law enforcement agencies, do not call demanding money.

They stress that only scammers ask for payment in cryptocurrency.

Police advice to residents

Police advise residents to trust their instincts if they suspect a scam.

They recommend hanging up and contacting the police directly to verify any suspicious calls.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many residents have been targeted by this scam.

Authorities have not disclosed if any arrests have been made in connection to these impersonation attempts.