School bus cameras will help catch driver violations in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - In an effort keep students safe, some schools in Delaware County are turning to newer technology for the new school year.
The Upper Darby School District is adding license-plate-reading cameras to its school buses.
The technology uses photo enforcement cameras to catch drivers who pass buses with its ‘Stop’ arm out and red lights are on.
When the cameras catch a driving violation, they capture the vehicle's license plate, then issue a ticket to the driver via mail.
The Upper Chichester School District implemented the same system last year.