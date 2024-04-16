School district in Bucks County announces later start time for high school students

From getting out the door, to staying awake in class, early school days seem to be a constant struggle for some students.

One school district in Bucks County is hoping to ease the pain with one small change - a later start time.

On Monday, the Pennsbury School District announced its plan to push the high school start time to 8 a.m.

"At 7:20 a.m., Pennsbury High School starts earlier than most schools in the area," Superintendent Thomas A. Smith said.

The change won't go into effect until at least September 2025, so that the school has time to prepare.

"We will spend the next 17 months sharing information and finalizing the logistics like transportation, after-school activities and the high school schedule."

The district says they have been investigating later start times for several years, and will discuss the benefits during a board of directors meeting on Thursday.