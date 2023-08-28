School leaders vow to tighten security after student found with loaded gun at high school football game

School leaders in a Pennsylvania district tried to ease the concerns of parents and guardians days after a student was found with a loaded gun at a high school football game.

The incident happened during last Friday's bout between Cheltenham and Abington at Abington. A parent noticed a Cheltenham High School student with a gun equipped with an extended magazine in his waistband and notified police.

Police found the teen and discovered a second extended magazine, according to police. The student was taken by police to a Montgomery County Juvenile Center and charged with felony weapons offenses.

The game was suspended following the incident and school officials said play will resume at time that's still to be announced. Meanwhile, parents and guardians are left shaken by the incident just week into the school year.

Cheltenham school officials held a meeting Monday to discuss increased security measures that will be in place for future games.

"I will be doing screening at that game, I will be checking bags, there will be very explicit directions and we will be using a wand on everybody coming in the game," Superintendent Brian Scriven said.

On-field staff will have walkie-talkies in addition to cell phones for better communication during future games. The United Parents Group suggested scanning and wanding for home and away games, and clear bags or a bookbag ban.

"To have students scan their ID's, have added security both behind the stands and throughout the stadium including police, added lighting throughout the stadium and in the stand," said co-president Lakisha Rodwell-Green.

Cheltnham High School's next game is scheduled for Thursday night against Chester.