Schools across the Delaware Valley dismiss students early due to heat, humidity

Students across the Delaware Valley are being dismissed from school early on Tuesday due to the record heat and humidity.

Temperatures across the region were above 70 degrees by the time students arrived in the morning with expectations that by the afternoon they would surpass 90 degrees.

The heat coupled with the muggy humidity prompted an air quality warning for sensitive groups, including, children, older adults and those with respiratory conditions.

In New Jersey, Camden Schools announced that schools would have an early dismissal due to the forecast of extreme heat.

The Bristol Township School District in Pennsylvania posted an announcement on Facebook Monday night alerting parents that Franklin D. Roosevelt Middle School students would be dismissed at 10:45 a.m. and Harry S Truman High School would be released at 11:15 a.m.

All after-school sports and activities are canceled, according to the district.

On Tuesday morning, the School District of Philadelphia also announced early dismissals in the following format:

Start time: 7:30 a.m. | Dismissal time: 12 p.m.

Start time: 7:45 a.m. | Dismissal time: 12:15 p.m.

Start time: 8:00 a.m. | Dismissal time: 12:30 p.m.

Start time: 8:15 a.m. | Dismissal time: 12:45 p.m.

Start time: 8:30 a.m. | Dismissal time: 1:00 p.m.

Start time: 8:45 a.m. | Dismissal time: 1:15 p.m.

Start time: 9:00 a.m. | Dismissal time: 1:30 p.m.

Start time: 9:15 a.m. | Dismissal time: 1:45 p.m.

Start time: 9:30 a.m. | Dismissal time: 2:00 p.m.

The district also says it will monitor tomorrow's weather conditions and provide an update on tomorrow's plan no later than 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.