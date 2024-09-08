Schools in Gloucester, Camden counties threatened in social media post under investigation: police

A threatening social media post involving various schools in Gloucester and Camden counties is being investigated by the Deptford Township Police Department.

Early Sunday evening, Deptford Township police say they were made aware of a threatening social media post involving one of the schools.

They say the post also mentioned various other schools in Gloucester and Camden counties.

Deptford police immediately began an investigation and say they are working with colleagues at the school district, neighboring law enforcement agencies, and the New Jersey State Police.

"The safety of our students is our number one priority. We take every threat seriously and we will be diligently working to identify and charge whomever is responsible for this post," read a post from the department.

They say an increased police presence around the schools tomorrow and the rest of the week can be expected.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, should contact the Deptford Township Police Department at 856-845-2220.



