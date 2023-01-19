Sean Toomey murder: 2 teens accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old head to court for preliminary hearing

article

The two teenagers charged with murder in the slaying of a 15-year-old in Philadelphia are facing a judge for a preliminary hearing on Thursday morning.

Sean Toomey, 15, was killed while he was unloading a case of water from his family's car on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street in March 2022.

Police say Toomey was shot in the head while he was trying to run away from an attempted carjacking involving two suspects.

Daniel Gardee and Saahir Teagle, both 17 years old, were charged with murder for the deadly shooting months later in June 2021.

The two were taken into police custody in April as part of a different police incident, but official say they were able to connect them to Toomey after a carjacking suspect came forward with a breakthrough development.

The suspect told police he and the two teens tried to rob a woman at an ATM across from Toomey's home and prosecutors say the testifying suspect was not with the two teens at the time of Toomey's murder.

RELATED: Mayfair community rallies to support 15-year-old murder victim's family

Toomey's father spoke to FOX 29 in April about how his son's death has impacted his life.

"I really can’t put into words what I’m going through right now," John Toomey said. "Every time I see an article of clothes or a football in his room, you know I lose it."

The community also came together to call for justice after Toomey's slaying.

Both suspects were originally set to appear before a judge in November, but it was postponed to January 18 and then postponed again until Thursday.