2 suspects wanted in connection with fatal shooting of Sean Toomey in custody, source says

article

Two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Sean Toomey are in police custody, according to a law enforcement source.

The teenager was struck once in the head by gunfire in March while he was unloading groceries from his father's car on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street in Wissinoming, authorities say.

Police say he was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he died the next day.

At the time of the shooting, sources reported that investigators believed the teen was shot in an attempted carjacking.

RELATED HEADLINES

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore addressed the case on Wednesday in the city's gun violence briefing, saying one suspect was arrested in New Jersey.

He also asked the community for assistance as authorities searched for the second suspect.

A law enforcement source tells FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that the second suspect later turned himself in.

This comes as the slain teen's father John Toomey said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is "culpable" for his son's murder.

He joined other families of Philadelphia gun violence victims in calling for Krasner's impeachment.

He said it was not Krasner’s job to act as a defense attorney and advocate for criminals — but his responsibility to prosecute them.

Krasner’s office responded to FOX 29's request for comment, saying, "We do not wish to dignify the exploitation of people who have lost loved ones to violent crime."