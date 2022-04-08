Police release images of suspects in murder of 15-year-old Sean Toomey

article

Philadelphia police have released new images of multiple suspects who are wanted in connection with the death of a teenage boy who was shot and killed while walking to his family’s car outside of his home last month.

Sean Toomey, 15, was shot in the head outside his family’s home in Wissinoming back on March 24. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators originally said that Toomey was hit by stray gunfire, but law enforcement sources told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that they believe he was shot while running from an attempted carjacking.

Sources said Toomey was unloading water from his father's car when two men approached him and tried to steal the car. Sources also say investigators believed that the same two suspects attempted to carjack a woman as she attempted to park in the apartment complex across the street.

Friday, homicide investigators disseminated images of two individuals they say are suspects in Toomey’s murder. No further descriptions or details about the suspects were provided.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact police.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter