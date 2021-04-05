Search continues for Delaware County pregnant woman, boyfriend missing since Tuesday

The search continues for a pregnant 21-year-old Delaware County mom and her boyfriend who were last seen Tuesday.

Police say they are truly perplexed by this, but still consider it a missing person case and not suspicious.

Dianna Brice's mom is devastated and wants her daughter home safe.

"I just need her home," Betty Cellini said.

It's been almost a week since Betty has seen her daughter 21-year-old Dianna Brice.

"Bring her home I want her to be alive I want her to be home," Betty said.

Dianna Brice (Family photo)

She says Dianna has a 4-year-old son and is pregnant with her second boy. She has a medical condition that requires daily medication that she doesn't have.

Betty last saw her wearing this shirt and Rainbow flip flips around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at K Laundry on Church Lane in Lansdowne.

Betty says her daughter left the laundromat with her boyfriend and father of her unborn son Justin Smith in his 2018 black Ford Fusion.

When she couldn't reach her daughter later that day, she says Justin informed her they got in an argument and she got out of the car in Philadelphia.

Betty says Justin also stopped answering his phone around 5 p.m. and she filed a report.

About the same time, Upper Darby police say officers found Justin's Ford Fusion on fire near 59th and Florence streets in Philly.

Police say Dianna and Justin were not seen in or around the car at the time of the fire.

"This one has everyone perplexed. Nothing really makes sense here the two of them just completely since like I said Tuesday, March 30th, have gone off the radar and haven't spoken to anyone," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

Police say that's unlike them, according to both families.

Dianna's mother says the last conversation she had with her daughter she was crying and upset after a phone conversation with her doctor but wouldn't go into details.

"I'm numb. I don't know what to do," Betty said."All I want is them both found them and both safe."

___

