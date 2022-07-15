Search continues for suspect wanted in shooting at the 15th Street Station in Center City

The search continues for the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at the SEPTA station under Philadelphia City Hall.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley obtained photos of the alleged shooter from law enforcement sources.

This person, pictured in two different outfits, is wanted in connection with a shooting at the 15th Street SEPTA Station, sources tell FOX 29.

According to police, the shooting occurred on Thursday at the 15th Street Station in Center City around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest, stomach and hand before he was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Charles Lawson, SEPTA's Acting Police Chief, says the victim and another man got off an eastbound Market-Frankford Line train at the 15th Street Station.

According to Lawson, the two got into a verbal disagreement with a third person resulting in the victim and the suspect both pulling out guns.

Police say the suspect shot the victim and ran out of the station.

Sources tell FOX 29 that the shooter was seen in distinctive yellow sneakers.