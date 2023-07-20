Search for 2 missing children lost in deadly Upper Makefield flash flooding impacted by weather

The search for two missing children lost when a flash flood swept through Upper Makefield has once again been interrupted by weather.

Officials say on Saturday, just before 5:30 p.m., police and fire crews were dispatched to the area of Rt. 532 and Aqueduct Road for a report of a utility pole that was struck by lightning. While in the area, first responders encountered severe flooding.

According to Upper Makefield Township Police, officers then found Rt. 532 in the area of the 900 block of Washington Crossing Road impassible due to extreme flooding.

While police encountered extreme flooding on the 900 block of Washington Crossing, fire crews observed the same on the 1000 block of the road.

Fire crews reported multiple cars and people had been swept away by the water and 911 calls reporting the incident began coming into dispatchers, police say.

A total of 10 people were rescued from their vehicles and the water, officials say.

As the emergency situation continued to progress, police set up an incident site at the Washington Crossing United Methodist Church around 6:20 p.m. Police say Katheryn Seley, Enzo DePiero and Susan Barnhart were found between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

By Sunday morning, a new command post was created at Station 71 and emergency crews continued search efforts. Around 11 a.m., Yuko Love was found and Linda DePiero was found about one hour later, police say.

In addition to the five people who drowned in the flash flooding, Katheryn Seley's two youngest children, 9-month-old Conrad and 2-year-old Matilda "Mattie" Sheils, were reported missing.

Seley's family, made of her fiance and three children, was visiting from Charleston, South Carolina when their family vehicle was one of several cars swept up in flash flooding while driving to a barbeque.

Police say the search for the children was interrupted by the weather on Wednesday.

Similar conditions impacted the search on Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post from the police department that said, in part:

"Unfortunately, the weather once again is impeding our search efforts. There is morning fog all over the township and especially near the river and we are expecting storms this afternoon. Like yesterday, we will be continually assessing the conditions and should we be able to resume the search utilizing the resources we need to deeply, we will do so immediately. However, given the weather forecasts, we do not anticipate we will be able to resume our search today to bring Mattie and Conrad home. This is extremely heartbreaking to us, to the family and to all of you."

Later in the morning, police said they were making efforts to continue searching.

A GoFundMe started by the family has raised more than $183,000.

The flash flooding has also left several local roadways closed, police say.

PennDOT representatives say Taylorsville Road will reopen over the weekend after repairs, but parts of Rt. 532 are expected to be closed for weeks.