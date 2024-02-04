Search for Delaware inmate as escape warrant issued: officials

article

Local law enforcement is looking for an inmate they say walked away from a corrections center this weekend.

An escape warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Jahlier Curtis, who officials say failed to return to Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington.

Officials say they have been searching for Curtis since Saturday, when he left with an approved pass.

He is currently serving time for a probation violation for carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

He was last seen wearing an orange coat, white shirt, black hat, tan pants and black and white Nike sneakers. He is 6-foot-1 with tattoos on his left forearm and neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities.