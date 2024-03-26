Search for girl who fell into Chester Creek called off, officials said: 'Our hearts ache'

article

The search for a little girl who fell into Chester Creek has been suspended, as a family and city grieve.

Officials in Chester announced Tuesday afternoon that the recovery effort for 6-year-old Li’najah Brooker was called off after an intense search for her began when she fell into Chester Creek Saturday evening, after heavy rain fell much of the day.

Chester’s mayor, Stefan Roots, stated, "As Mayor of Chester, Pennsylvania, I stand before our community today with a heavy heart. The past days have been filled with intense efforts to locate a missing 6-year-old girl, Li’najah Brooker, who tragically fell into the Chester Creek after heavy rains on Saturday night."

Li’najah was playing on the bank of Chester Creek with two other children when she slipped and fell into the overflowing creek, near West 6th Street. Another child fell at the same time, but was able to pull to safety. Li’najah never emerged from the raging water.

Officials began an intensive rescue search for the little girl, but switched to a recovery effort Sunday once there were no signs of the child.

Search crews estimated that based on where Brooker fell into the rushing creek, it would have taken less than 10 minutes to reach the mouth of the Delaware River.

Their search area stretched from where Brooker fell into the creek downstream into the Delaware River, and included boats, drones and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

Tuesday, the mayor thanked search crews and added, to Li’najah’s family, "Our hearts ache for the family as they navigate through unimaginable grief. To the family, please know that the entire community stands with you during this incredibly difficult time. Together, let us continue to hold the family in our thoughts and prayers, offering them solace and support in any way we can. May they find comfort in the love and care surrounding them during this challenging time."