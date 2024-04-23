Man arrested for shooting his aunt inside Olney home: police

Philadelphia police say an argument between a man and his aunt took a violent turn Monday night.

Officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Linton Street for a shooting around 7:30 p.m.

A 49-year-old victim was found shot in the stomach in the living room.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument with her 28-year-old nephew, who was taken into custody.

The woman is said to be in stable condition.

A gun was also recovered at the scene.