Man arrested for shooting his aunt inside Olney home: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 23, 2024 7:26am EDT
A shooting erupted inside an Olney home that police say left the suspect's aunt injured.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say an argument between a man and his aunt took a violent turn Monday night.

Officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Linton Street for a shooting around 7:30 p.m.

A 49-year-old victim was found shot in the stomach in the living room.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument with her 28-year-old nephew, who was taken into custody.

The woman is said to be in stable condition.

A gun was also recovered at the scene.