Video captures aftermath of grizzly bear spray attack during robbery in Medford

New video has surfaced in an unusual, and unsettling attack that left a typically quiet community completely rattled last week.

On Tuesday, a 54-year-old man was attacked with grizzly bear spray during a violent robbery at a Medford shopping center on Route 73.

Surveillance footage shows the man fall over in pain before walking inside Anytime Fitness, only to collapse to the ground moments later.

Police say the victim struggled with the robber, and managed to get the can of grizzly spray out of his attacker's hands.

He came away with powerful chemical burns to his eyes, nose and mouth, as well as scraped knees and elbows.

Police believe this attack may be connected to a similar incident a few days later, which also involved bear spray.

In the second attack, a robbery suspect pepper-sprayed a restaurant worker before tying her up, and duct-taping her mouth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.