Second suspect charged in shooting near Temple's campus last month

A second suspect is now facing charges in a shooting that injured two people near Temple University’s campus in mid-September.

Late last month, police announced multiple charges, including aggravated assault, against 22-year-old Troy Mullen in connection with the incident.

A 17-year-old from Delaware has also been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related offenses, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting occurred during the early morning back on Sept. 17 at 16th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Investigators say a group of men were walking towards Willington Street when they were attacked by another group of males.

One of the men in the first group was licensed to carry a firearm and pulled a weapon as two suspects also produced their own firearms.

Multiple shots were then fired by members of both groups.

Mullen was later found nearby on the 1700 block of Willington Street suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot. A second person was also injured in the shooting.

The district attorney’s office says the investigation is still active and ongoing.