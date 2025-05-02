Second teen charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire that burned over 15,000 acres

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was the second person charged with arson in a wildfire in New Jersey that has burned over 15,000 acres. Joseph Kling, 19, was previously charged with arson after investigators say he did not properly extinguish a bonfire. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the Jones Road Wildfire is 80% contained as of Thursday.



A 17-year-old boy was the second person charged with arson in a still-burning wildfire in New Jersey that scorched over 15,000 acres of woodland.

The unnamed teen was allegedly with 19-year-old Joseph Kling when the pair started a bonfire by lighting wooden pallets on fire in a wooded area of Ocean County.

Investigators say both Kling and the teen left the area before the bonfire was fully extinguished, which allowed the flames to rapidly spread to the vast woodland.

Kling and the unnamed teen were additionally charged with hindering apprehension after police say they both lied to investigators about how the fire started.

The backstory:

The Jones Road Wildfire has been burning since April 22nd after investigators say an improperly extinguished bonfire spread to more than 15,000 acres.

The wildfire was touted by fire officials as one of the largest the Garden State has seen in the last 20 years.

Featured article

In the early days of the wildfire, residents who lived near the growing blaze were forced to evacuate their homes and New Jersey declared a State of Emergency.

The fire remains burning more than two weeks later, though fire officials on Thursday said the blaze is now 80% contained and has not scorched any more woodland.

What we know:

Ocean County prosecutors charged 19-year-old Joseph Kling with arson days after the fire started, saying they can "confidently say" that the fire was set intentionally.

Days later, prosecutors said a 17-year-old who was with Kling when the fire started and left without properly ensuring the blaze was out was charged with arson.

Both young men are also accused of lying to investigators about how the fire started and were charged with hindering apprehension.

What's next:

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported on Thursday that the Jone's Road Wildfire is only 80% contained, but they have managed to slow its spread.