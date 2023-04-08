Second young girl, 15, shot in Philadelphia just hours after 12-year-old struck

Two shootings erupted in two separate Philadelphia neighbors just hours apart, leaving two young girls recovering from serious injuries.

A 15-year-old girl is in serious condition after police say she was shot at least three times on the 5200 block of Duffield Street in East Frankford around 3 a.m.

This shooting comes after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the back on South 58th Street in Cobbs Creek around 8 p.m. Friday. She is said to be in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and no motive found at this time.