Second young girl, 15, shot in Philadelphia just hours after 12-year-old struck

Published 
Updated 9:02AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Girl, 15, shot at least 3 times in early morning weekend shooting

A 15-year-old became a gunshot victim in a Philadelphia neighborhood just hours after a 12-year-old girl was also shot.

PHILADELPHIA - Two shootings erupted in two separate Philadelphia neighbors just hours apart, leaving two young girls recovering from serious injuries.

A 15-year-old girl is in serious condition after police say she was shot at least three times on the 5200 block of Duffield Street in East Frankford around 3 a.m. 

This shooting comes after a 12-year-old girl was shot in the back on South 58th Street in Cobbs Creek around 8 p.m. Friday. She is said to be in critical but stable condition. 

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and no motive found at this time.