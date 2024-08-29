Seniors, lawmakers gather for groundbreaking of brand new affordable housing in West Philly

Affordable housing is important now more than ever. Lawmakers and organizations came together to celebrate the groundbreaking of a senior housing development and it will include a wide range of amenities to enhance the quality of life for its residents.

A new dawn and a new day for a West Philadelphia community as seniors and local leaders gathered for the groundbreaking of what will soon be a brand new, affordable housing building for seniors in Cobbs Creek.

The soon-to-be 37,000 square foot project coming together, thanks in large part to the Church of Christian Compassion, as well as local and state leaders.

Fred Bazemore said, "I’ve been here since 1988, so it’s a great thing to see this happen in this community today."

Bazemore says these housing options are timely for seniors who have paid their dues. "It’s a blessing. It’s more than a blessing in disguise. I think it’s something that’s been a long time coming for the community and we’re glad to have it happen and prosper to this point and to see it again at the ribbon cutting. It’s a great sign of hope for those seniors in the community that will be able to take advantage of this opportunity."

This nearly $20 million, 38-unit development broke ground Thursday and is set to be completed in September 2025.

The building will be home to low-income seniors ages 62 and older.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton on hand for the occasion after helping to secure state funding for the project.

"This is part of the city that has not seen a ton of development so for the Church of Christian Compassion to take the lead and see that so many seniors need housing. They need to be in a unit with no steps, they need to take elevators, they need nice, updated furnished places," McClinton explained. "Seniors may wanna sell, but they also need some place great to go. They don’t need to be any old so to know we will have apartments right here in Cobbs Creek."

Senior Pastor W. Lonnie Herndon, of the Church of Christian Compassion, spearheading the vital effort now coming to life in Southwest Philadelphia. "Many who are struggling because of the economy, taxes or property, now they don’t have to leave their community, even if they have to leave their homes."

Ensuring the elderly have a safe, updated and affordable place to live in.

"We stand on the shoulders of the seniors who have paved the way for us," Pastor Herndon said. "Day one, when we announced the project, we had hundreds of names of seniors who were putting their names on a waiting list to get into this unit. The need is that great for housing in the city of Philadelphia."