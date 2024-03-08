SEPTA bus shooting: Video shows deadly shooting aboard South Philadelphia SEPTA bus

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a man who they say was captured on video firing deadly gunshots into a SEPTA bus following an argument.

Police shared the shocking surveillance video from the Tuesday night fight turned shooting that started aboard a SEPTA bus on the 1300 block of Snyder Avenue.

The ski mask wearing suspect, described by police as a Black man with braided hair, is seated on the bus when he approaches the victim and an argument begins.

The argument then turns physical when the victim, identified as 37-year-old Carmelo Drayton, hits the suspect in the head and pushes him off the bus at the next stop.

The suspect then pulls out a handgun and fires several times at the victim through the open bus door, fatally striking him in the chest.

The unknown gunman then flees to the Snyder Ave and Broad Street SEPTA Station where police say he was last seen on a southbound subway train.

Investigators say the suspect has been seen several times on SEPTA property prior to the deadly shooting. They shared several pictures in hopes of identifying him.