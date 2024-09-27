SEPTA to install more tech-heavy gates at more locations

In an effort to reduce fare evasion, SEPTA will install new, tech-heavy gates along its Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines joining similar gates already in place at the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby.

At the City Hall stop on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line, fare evasion is an open secret as passengers slip past the turnstile. SEPTA reports fare-jumpers bleed the authority up to $68 million yearly. It believes new gates are the answer.

Harold Alexander, of West Philadelphia, stood looking at the gates at 69th Street. He said, "I think they’re somewhat of a deterrent for the nonsense of the kids jumping over the turnstiles. Lately it seems SEPTA’s been free because nobody pays for anything."

In the spring, SEPTA installed glowing-green, new tech-heavy gates at 69th Street to slow fare evasion. Equipped with 3-D image technology tied to a camera, SEPTA said they’re working.

SEPTA Chief of Staff Liz Smith said, "The gates work to reduce fare evasion. We’ve seen about a doubling of revenue through touchless and quick trips at that location. We feel confident it’s reducing the amount of fare evasion that’s happening."

It’s so convinced, it will spend nearly $7 million to install 100 gates at 10 stations along the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines.

The new gates are far from foolproof. Passengers could be seen "piggyback," or double up, as they passed though. Another man just forced his way, but SEPTA argues it’s clawing back cash. Chief of Staff Smith said, "So, at just that one station we’ve seen an increase of revenue that equals about $300,000 annually."

Still in need of $160 million in state support, SEPTA needs to show it’s cracking down to legislators and paying passengers.

Harold Alexander said, "It’s annoying to guys that pay to see guys just jump on. It’s like why should I pay? But I’m the guy who won’t pay and get caught."