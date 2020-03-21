SEPTA projects budget deficit of at least $150M

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) says it is projecting a budget deficit of at least $150 million and is considering further service reductions following “massive, sudden ridership losses” amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said other measures aimed at stemming the losses also include a hiring freeze, elimination of overtime and a 10% pay cut for top executives.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

SEPTA said it estimates a budget deficit of at least $150 million by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30 due to revenue losses.

RELATED COVERAGE:

SEPTA announces reduced service amid COVID-19 pandemic

Advertisement

Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 371; Philly reports 85 cases

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

The authority said it had a $7.3 million budget surplus as recently as the end of February.

The authority said it was working closely with state and local officials and staying in touch with members of Congress on “a possible federal relief package for public transportation.

A letter sent to employees said further service reductions on Regional Rail and Transit were being considered.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.