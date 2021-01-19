SEPTA officer temporarily reassigned after review of social media posts, spokesperson says

article

One of the seven SEPTA officers who attended a pro-Trump rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol insurrection has been temporarily reassigned to administrative duty as a result of a review of social media posts.

No details were released on what the social media posts said.

"There is still no indication that any of the officers engaged in illegal activity, and we expect the Internal Affairs investigation to concluded in about a week," the spokesperson added.

Last week, SEPTA confirmed that seven police officers attended the rally on Jan. 6, and an internal affairs investigation had been launched.

RELATED:

7 SEPTA police officers being investigated after attending pro-Trump rally in DC

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP