7 SEPTA police officers being investigated after attending pro-Trump rally in DC

SEPTA police are investigating if seven officers who attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. had any role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

A spokesperson confirmed that seven police officers were in attendance and an internal affairs investigation has been launched.

"An investigation is ongoing and will examine whether there was any illegal behavior. Investigators will also look at whether there were any violations of SEPTA’s social media policy. Results of the investigation will be shared with the FBI, "the spokesperson said.

The Philadelphia Police Department announced Sunday they have opened an internal affairs investigation after receiving a tip about one of their detectives allegedly attending the pro-Trump rally.

"We are aware of social media posts that allege that a Philadelphia Police Department detective may have been in attendance at the events in Washington, DC on January 6th," Sergent Eric Gripp said.

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, sending Congress into recess and the Capitol building into lockdown as members attempted to certify the results of the 2020 election.

