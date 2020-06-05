SEPTA riders must wear face coverings starting on Monday, June 8

SEPTA will require all riders to wear face coverings starting Monday, June 8, as ridership is expected to increase as the region moves into the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan.

SEPTA will also continue cleaning and sanitizing stations and vehicles as part of an effort to fight COVID-19. In addition, rider limits for buses and trolleys will remain to promote social distancing, and there are signs marking off seats to indicate where passengers should sit to maintain a safe space.

“As the region enters the Yellow Phase, more people will be returning to work and riding SEPTA,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards said. “We want to make sure our customers feel safe and comfortable on our system, and we will continue with an enhanced cleaning program system-wide. Also, riders have made it clear that requiring everyone to wear face coverings would help make them feel safe returning to transit, so we are putting a face- covering requirement in place on Monday.”

SEPTA is stressing that customers are not required to purchase masks, and that they can use any type of cloth material that covers the mouth and nose, such as a bandana. Face coverings can also be made using items people have in their homes, such as an old shirt.

