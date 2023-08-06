SEPTA trolley and vehicle collide near Kingsessing intersection

article

A crash involving a SEPTA trolley car and another vehicle prompted a police response in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section Sunday morning.

Officers arrived on scene near the intersection of Chester Avenue and South 52nd Street around 6:30 a.m.

Police have yet to release details about what led to the crash, but the SEPTA trolley appeared to sustain damage to its front doors.

It is unclear if anyone was injured, or transported to a local hospital for treatment.