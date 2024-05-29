Serial rapist sentenced for crimes against young girls in Bucks County

article

A 60-year-old man convicted for the repeated rape and sexual assault of girls aged 4 and 6 learned his fate in a Bucks County courtroom on Tuesday.

Matias J. Martinez Morales was sentenced to 18-and-a-half to 47 years in prison after being found guilty of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, indecent assault and related offenses.

Officials say Morales raped a 4-year-old girl several times, and sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl multiple times.

The first victim came forward 12 years later after the rapist "threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone," according to authorities.

The Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board determined that Morales did not meet the criteria to be declared a sexually violent predator, but still must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims.

