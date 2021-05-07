Sesame Place offering $1,000 sign-on bonus for summer employees

Sesame Place is offering $1,000 as a sign-on bonus for people who join their team this summer.

"There’s a lot of competition right now. We’re still in that in-between stage of folks starting to get comfortable with coming back to work," manager Sara Taivikis said.

Sesame Place advertised a job fair and prospective employees trickled in. The popular kids' theme park needs to hire about 800 employees and along with perks like free tickets here and at the parent company SeaWorld the incentives are enticing.

"Right now, we’re offering $15 an hour and you can earn up to $1,000 in a summer bonus and referral for friends and family get $100 per referral," Taivikis added.

If you meet the criteria, pass a background check, well you could even be Ernie, Bert, or the Cookie Monster.

"It’s a wonderful job for anybody of any age. It's a great summer job. It's a great first job. It was one of my first jobs. It's a wonderful job for retirees, too," employee PJ Schweizer said.

