Rowan University offering up to $1,000 incentive to vaccinated students

Rowan University is offering up to $1,000 as an incentive to vaccinated students in an effort to help New Jersey reach its goal of a 70% vaccination rate.

Full-time students who show proof of vaccination before July 31, 2021, will receive a $500 credit to their fall 2021 course registration bill. Residential students will receive an additional $500 credit to their housing bill.

Part-time students will receive a prorated credit based on the number of courses taken in the fall.

"Our message today is simple. We believe the path to normalcy is through widespread vaccination and we want our entire community to commit to reaching the goal of widespread vaccination. If we work together, we can reach this goal and offer the Rowan University experience that our students and employees deserve," Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand, Ph.D. said.

Residential students who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

Employee incentives are being developed in compliance with union regulations.

