Shelter-in-place order lifted for Washington Township School District following threats

article

Several schools in Gloucester County were ordered to shelter-in-place on Friday as district officials investigated unspecified threats.

The shelter in place order included all Washington Township Public Schools, but school officials said none of the threats were made against a specific township.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The orders came after police received a number of anonymous threats against schools in multiple districts in the county, according to officials.

A spokesperson from the Washington Township School District said they are working with police to "trace the source of the calls and the telephone network origins."

The order allowed for normal school operations, but the doors in all district buildings were to remain locked and no visitors were allowed.

Parents were asked to respect the order and refrain from accessing school grounds.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter