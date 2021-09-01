Several local school districts send students home early ahead of Ida storms

Forecasted flooding and severe weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ida prompted several school districts in southeastern Pennsylvania to send students home early on Wednesday.

Berks County

Exeter Township School District

Hamburg School District

Bucks County

Council Rock School District

Centennial School District

Montgomery County

Upper Perkiomen School District

Forecasters expect leftover storms from a system that once formed Hurricane Ida to rumble across the Delaware Valley on Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday morning. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch and a Tornado Watch for the entire region ahead of the brunt of the storm.

The weather service believes that intense rain showers will accumulate to 4-6 inches by Thursday morning in some parts of southeastern Pennsylvania. The forecasted rain fall means an heightened chance of flooding, especially in low-lying areas as well as creeks, streams and rivers.

Philadelphia and neighboring areas in southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey have an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms that could be powerful enough to spin up a tornado, according to the weather service.

"Several tornadoes and scattered damaging winds appear probable across parts of the mid-Atlantic states as the remnants of Ida move through the region into this evening," the SPC wrote in its discussion Wednesday afternoon. "The greatest tornado threat is expected from central Maryland to southern New Jersey."

One meteorologist at the NWS office in Mount Holly noted that Wednesday could arguably be the most active weather day of the year for our region.

