Several shots fired on SUV in Trenton with 4 people sitting inside, police say

Four people were sat inside a vehicle when shots rang out on a Trenton street, striking two of its occupants.

Police say the several shots were fired on a white SUV near Phillips and New York avenues just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Two of the victims were shot; one in the arm and the other in the head. The second victim is in critical condition, while the first was treated and released.

MORE HEADLINES:

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and no suspect descriptions have been released at this time.