Several shots fired on SUV in Trenton with 4 people sitting inside, police say
TRENTON, N.J. - Four people were sat inside a vehicle when shots rang out on a Trenton street, striking two of its occupants.
Police say the several shots were fired on a white SUV near Phillips and New York avenues just after 4 a.m. Sunday.
Two of the victims were shot; one in the arm and the other in the head. The second victim is in critical condition, while the first was treated and released.
MORE HEADLINES:
- South Philadelphia carnival adds security; requires adult supervision for teens
- Chester County man sought in connection with fatal East Vincent Twp. shooting, officials say
- 'She snapped': Attorney for Pa. woman accused of strangling son to death says she suffered mental illness
It is unclear what led to the shooting, and no suspect descriptions have been released at this time.