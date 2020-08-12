Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings posted for portions of the Delaware Valley

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of New Castle, Delaware and and Chester counties until 4 p.m.

An additional severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Camden and Gloucester Counties, New Jersey until 4 p.m. Cities included are Lindenwold and Glassboro.

About 2:44 p.m., severe thunderstorms had fired and are capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts.

In addition to the thunderstorm warning, a flash flood warning has been issued for Chester, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Delaware Counties in Pennsylvania, New Castle County in Delaware and Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey until 6:45 p.m.

Highways in the path include I95, along mile markers 7 and 25 and the Schuylkill Expressway between mile markers 344 and 351, the Vine Street Expressway between mile markers 0 and 1 and 476 between mile markers 0 and 1 and near mile marker 6. It includes the New Jersey Turnpike near exit 3 and 295 between mile markers 12 and 35, and the Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 39 and 44. It also includes I95 in Delaware between mile markers 15 and 23.

Lightning as viewed from the Belmont Plateau overlooking Philadelphia.

Torrential rainfall was reportedly a threat with this storm. With the ground already saturated, flash flooding can occur suddenly. Do not drive through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning was also occurring with this storm. For your own safety, move indoors.

