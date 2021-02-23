Sewage floods streets in Ventnor following broken main

Crews are working around the clock to repair a broken sewer main in Ventnor, New Jersey.

The main serves Longport, Margate and Ventnor and it runs to the Atlantic City wastewater treatment plant, according to Rick Dovey of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority. It's a critical line.

"So you can't turn it off. So you have to bypass it and excavate and get to hopefully get to where the leak is and determine how you're going to fix it. So our estimate is six days, up to six days from today to get the bypass in place," Dovey said.

From there the repair to the actual main can begin. There’s no estimate on time or cost for that yet though new pipe has been delivered and laid out on the Avenue.

Ventnor Mayor Beth Holtzman says in shore towns breaks like this are tough to avoid and ACUA is pulling out all the stops.

"This is a sewer leak like I said it's no negligence of ACU. It happened and they were all on-site immediately. They've been working around the clock and I know that personally because I live right off Wellington Avenue and I hear the trucks all through the night," she said.

Most of the wastewater is bubbling up from the source of the break at Suffolk and Wellington Avenues.

