Sex for 62 to 72-year-olds could help prevent dementia, study shows

If you’re over the age of 60, you might benefit from having a lot of sex!

According to a new study, sex for those between the ages of 62 and 74 is closely linked to mental sharpness.

Good Day Philadelphia medical contributor, Dr. Mike Cirigliano of the University of Pennsylvania of Medicine has conducted research on the topic for years and previously confirmed sexual activity is a form of physical exercise.

According to his study, doing the deed three times a week burns approximately 7,500 calories per year which is equivalent to jogging 75 miles.

"It increases oxygenation to the brain and if you do that, it’s going to improve your memory…and you have an increase of dopamine release." said Dr. Mike.

The increase of oxygen in the cells, keeps the organs and tissues functioning at their highest, the study concludes.

"The bottom line is the more you are active, and it’s not just the act of sex, it’s the intimacy, the touching the being close all of that is extremely important." said Dr. Mike.