Sex offender sought after he failed to register new address

Police are searching for a Burlington County man who failed to register as a sex offender after he moved, as required under New Jersey state law.

Authorities say William Dean, 60, is considered a fugitive.

Dean is described as a white man approximately 6'0, 200 pounds.

Investigators believe Dean may be in the Camden and using the name Billy Dean.

Anyone with information on Dean's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 609-265-5035.