Sgt. James O'Connor honored with Philadelphia police vehicle procession

A fallen hero was honored with a special procession by the Philadelphia Police Department Friday morning.

SWAT Sergeant James O’Connor was killed in the line of duty on March 13 and his funeral was postponed due to increasing concerns of the COVID-19 disease.

To honor his greatest sacrifice, a vehicle procession formed at 10 a.m. and embarked from the Philadelphia Mills Mall at 11 a.m.

It then proceeded through his neighborhood where community members lined up to pay their respects.

Sergeant James O'Connor, 46, was a member of the SWAT team of the Philadelphia Police Department. He was a 23-year veteran of the police department and had spent 15 years in SWAT.

He leaves behind a wife and two children. One of his children serves in a separate district on the police and his daughter serves in the Air Force.

Police announced the arrest of Hassan Elliott, 21, on March 18 after dozens of interviews and forensic testing.

Lt. Jason Hendershot said officers used Sergeant O'Connor's handcuffs while taking Elliott into custody.

Elliott has been charged in the March 2019 murder and a non-fatal shooting in Dec. 2019. Ten firearms were recovered by police from the room where the gunfire started, investigators said.

