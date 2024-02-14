Expand / Collapse search

Sharif Street Jr: Son of Pennsylvania state senator charged in hit-and-run that injured girl

PHILADELPHIA - The son of Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run in Philadelphia last year.

Sharif Street Jr. is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a 14-year-old girl with his vehicle on Broad Street in August 2023.

The young girl was crossing the street at the time. 

She suffered minor injuries.

Police say the 24-year-old suspect turned himself into authorities, and is now facing several charges.