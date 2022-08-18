'She was a beautiful person': Family remembers 71-year-old woman hit by SEPTA bus and killed

A family is in mourning after a woman was hit and killed by a SEPTA bus in Germantown.

"They said that a 71-year-old woman got hit by a SEPTA bus at Greene and Walnut Lane. We were like, ‘Wait a minute, our Aunt Eloise is 71 and usually catches the bus right there!’" exclaimed nephew Gregory Shuler.

Shuler is at a complete loss after finding out, through a news report, his 71-year-old aunt, Eloise Little, was the elderly woman hit and killed by a SEPTA bus late Wednesday evening. "I’m just in shock right now. I can’t believe that this has happened. She was very nice. We always looked after her, me and my wife. We were the ones that found the apartment she lived in."

Shuler said he began getting concerned after not hearing from her Wednesday night and then seeing the news reports Thursday morning. He knew the location was one she frequented. "She goes to work at that time of night, every night. She goes to work at that time, between nine and 9:30, she’d be on her way to work," Shuler said.

Reports indicate she was hit by the SEPTA bus at West Walnut Lane and Greene Street and dragged for some time under the bus.

Shuler is now trying to pick up the pieces of the tragedy and remember his aunt for the loving soul she was. "She was a beautiful person. She would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She was a beautiful person. She was our aunt. She will be sorely missed."