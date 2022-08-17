Police: Woman, 71, fatally struck by SEPTA bus in Germantown

Authorities say a woman died after being hit by a SEPTA bus Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

The deadly crash happened at the intersection of West Walnut Lane and Green Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said the 71-year-old victim was dragged a "considerable distance" after being hit by the bus that stayed on location.

She was brought to Einstein Medical Center where police say she died.

Initial reports said the woman might have been hit by a second car that fled, but police are still investigating.

Neighbors told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that the woman lived near the intersection and often left for work around the time she was hit.