Sheetz drops gas to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving Week
ALTOONA, Pa. - Drivers already have something to be thankful for this week - a major discount on gas as they head out on Thanksgiving travel.
Sheetz announced Monday that they have dropped their Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 a gallon all week long.
That's $1.32 less than Monday's national gas price average of $3.31.
The promo lasts until Monday, November 27, at hundreds of Sheetz locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Check if your location carries the promotion by visiting the Sheetz website.